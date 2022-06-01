Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 17,915 shares valued at $1,757,481. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,715,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.34. 14,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

