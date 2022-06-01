Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 25,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The firm has a market cap of $574.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $25.35.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
