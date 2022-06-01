Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tattooed Chef reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million.

TTCF has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,381.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 166.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 25,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The firm has a market cap of $574.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

