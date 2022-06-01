TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,791. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 557.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.