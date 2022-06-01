Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Team stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.17. Team has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

In other Team news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $109,133 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Team by 20.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

