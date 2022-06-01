TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $173,721,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,432,000 after buying an additional 6,783,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $109,397,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after buying an additional 2,111,731 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.