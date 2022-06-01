TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after buying an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after buying an additional 1,030,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after buying an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.