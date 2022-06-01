TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,526,000 after buying an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,183,000 after buying an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,626,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,028,000 after buying an additional 1,030,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,584,000 after buying an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 990,224 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
