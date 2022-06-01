TerraCredit (CREDIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

