Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,049,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,793. The company has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

