The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.02. 147,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. Joint has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $332,361.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joint by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 36,626 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Joint by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Joint by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JYNT. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

