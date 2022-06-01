The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $93,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.37.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $268.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.