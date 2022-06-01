THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Cap of $850,423.65

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $850,423.65 and $167,107.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

