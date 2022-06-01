Thisoption Price Tops $0.0690 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (TONS) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded up 49.1% against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $380,244.04 and $49.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,923.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,553.69 or 0.25447171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00439510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031537 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

