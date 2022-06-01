Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.37. 33,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,509. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

