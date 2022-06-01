THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $929.26 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00009400 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $929.26 million and $148.10 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,544% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.