Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

THRN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 99,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,191. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 87.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

