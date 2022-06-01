ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

TDUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $394.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.20. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ThredUp by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ThredUp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in ThredUp by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ThredUp by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.