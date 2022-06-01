TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in May

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 583.6 days.

TMXXF stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of $95.32 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.29.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

