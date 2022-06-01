Toncoin (TON) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $1.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 193.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.42 or 0.07922521 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.07 or 0.00453724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032399 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008640 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

