Total Energy Services Inc Buys 33,900 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,482.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at C$301,482.87.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 135,500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,070,666.80.

On Thursday, March 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,709,088.00.

TOT stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.29. 73,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.29 million and a P/E ratio of 71.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.00. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.58 and a 12-month high of C$9.50.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million. Research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7254487 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

