Travala.com Hits Market Capitalization of $34.81 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $34.81 million and $5.69 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002302 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 659.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.08 or 0.10439412 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00456455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,232,537 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars.

