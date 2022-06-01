Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Down 8%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 14,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 648,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.37.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,770,000 after buying an additional 845,408 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after buying an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,220,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,876,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

