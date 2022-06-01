United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in United Fire Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

