United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 751.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $179.76. 55,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,544. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.77.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

