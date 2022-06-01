UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s 5th Largest Position

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,226,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 554,288 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,619,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

