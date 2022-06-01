Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Universal Logistics has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 9.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $737.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ULH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.