Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99. Valhi has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

