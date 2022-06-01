Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading Up 5%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.72. Approximately 430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valhi by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

