VAULT (VAULT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,326.08

VAULT (VAULT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. VAULT has a market capitalization of $211,326.08 and approximately $22.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,060.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.78 or 0.31806843 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00441881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,133 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.