Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,416. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.21. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.06.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 75,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.