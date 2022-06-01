Vesper Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $76,653.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 213% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.66 or 0.08985787 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00451123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032065 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,685,081 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.