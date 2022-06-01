Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,560.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,722 shares of company stock worth $215,603 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $293,386,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $33,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,962,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vicarious Surgical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on RBOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
