Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Increased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 311,866 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after buying an additional 2,105,522 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,030. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

