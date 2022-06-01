Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

