Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $8.74.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.