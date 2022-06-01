Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE EDF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
