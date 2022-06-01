Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EDF opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.