Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1,099.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.26. 102,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,039. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $397.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

