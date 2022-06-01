W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.58

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 1283124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.