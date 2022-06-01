W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.58

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 1283124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

