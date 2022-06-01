WaykiChain (WICC) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $17.28 million and $573,722.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

