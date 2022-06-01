WazirX Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $99.20 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 660.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.60 or 0.11762098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00473107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008824 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

