Wedbush Comments on Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KDNY. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

