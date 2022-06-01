Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,764 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 230,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,587,628. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

