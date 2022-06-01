WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $2.79 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $24.26 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 0.89.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

