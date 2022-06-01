Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.60. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.
In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
