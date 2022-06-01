Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $93,153,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $46,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.