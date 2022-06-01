World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $134.37 and last traded at $135.27. Approximately 639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.07.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average of $199.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.47.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($3.91). The firm had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

