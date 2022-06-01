Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 7.7%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 7,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 444,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,508 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xometry by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 422,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xometry by 432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

