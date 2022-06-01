Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.81

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.