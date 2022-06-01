Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of CTIB opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.