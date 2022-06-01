Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CTIB opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

