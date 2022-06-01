Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AMPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 62,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

