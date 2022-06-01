Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will report $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $50.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $51.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.41 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $66.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arteris.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million.

AIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of AIP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Arteris has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

In other Arteris news, Director Antonio J. Viana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $169,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,308.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $80,641.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 652,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,588.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,872 shares of company stock worth $273,305 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $5,229,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 61.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arteris (AIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.