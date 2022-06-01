Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) to announce $2.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,979,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.54. 4,393,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,298. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

